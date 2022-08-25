Harry Styles Responds To Those Rumours He’s Bald And Wears A Wig

Despite having the nicest hair in pop (this is not up for debate) there are still people out there who think Harry Styles’ barnet isn’t actually his own.
The bizarre rumour appears to have started after social media gossip page Deux Moi claimed an unnamed A-list male pop star and occasional actor was secretly balding.
Cue some people on TikTok making videos inspecting Harry’s hairline.
Now the As It Was singer has responded to the bizarre rumour that he actually wears a wig, and admitted that his friend and collaborator Tom Hull (AKA Kid Harpoon) is “obsessed” with the theory.
“He’s completely obsessed with it,” Harry told Rolling Stone. “He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”
Harry then debunked the rumour, explaining that he’s unlikely to ever go bald.
“What is it with baldness? … It skips a generation or something, right?” he continued.
“If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”
Last month, Texas State University announced it is planning to offer a course on the pop superstar next spring.
Associate professor of digital history Louie Dean Valencia announced the course, titled ‘Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture,’ on Twitter.
According to the announcement, the class will focus on Harry and European pop culture to “understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism”.
No mention of hair, though.