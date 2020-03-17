Since embarking on his solo career, Harry Styles has repeatedly made headlines thanks to his unique flamboyant fashion sense, which usually consists of brightly-coloured suits, flared trousers and some kind of fabulous accessory.

However, with his latest photo-shoot, we think the former One Direction star has somehow managed to outdo himself in the fashion statement stakes.

In the latest issue of Beauty Papers magazine, the Adore You singer is seen lounging shirtless, wearing just fishnet tights and a pair of shiny loafers.