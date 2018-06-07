Harry Styles made a subtle statement about gun reform during a concert in Texas this week.
The ‘Sign Of The Times’ singer is nearing the end of his mammoth ‘Harry Styles: Live On Tour’ world jaunt, which took him to Dallas on Tuesday night.
During the show, fans noticed a new addition to his guitar, with the former One Direction star applying stickers with the message ‘End Gun Violence’.
Driving his point home, Harry then shared a cropped photo of just his guitar on his Twitter page, with the simple message: “Dallas, Live On Tour.”
The concert came less than a month after a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, which saw 10 people killed and more than a dozen others wounded.
Although not known for his grandiose political statements, Harry has used his platform come out in support of several causes during his time in the spotlight, with his concerts becoming something of a safe space for his young fans, for whom his message of kindness has especially resonated.
Harry is often seen waving a rainbow flag when he performs live, in support of his fans who identify as LGBT+, and at the beginning of the current leg of his tour, he added a previously-unheard track to the setlist which was hailed by many as a “bisexual anthem”.
At his first solo show at London’s O2 Arena back in April, a group of fans even managed to turn the crowd into an enormous rainbow flag, with the use of different coloured filters over the flash on fans’ phones.
After One Direction went on their hiatus, Harry topped the UK singles chart with his first single ‘Sign Of The Times’ and his self-titled debut album also managed the same feat.