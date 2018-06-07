Harry Styles made a subtle statement about gun reform during a concert in Texas this week.

The ‘Sign Of The Times’ singer is nearing the end of his mammoth ‘Harry Styles: Live On Tour’ world jaunt, which took him to Dallas on Tuesday night.

During the show, fans noticed a new addition to his guitar, with the former One Direction star applying stickers with the message ‘End Gun Violence’.

Driving his point home, Harry then shared a cropped photo of just his guitar on his Twitter page, with the simple message: “Dallas, Live On Tour.”