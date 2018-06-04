Why Did Harry Styles Take A Chicken To A London Fish And Chip Shop?

Harry Styles and Gucci go together like bread and butter, salt and pepper and even, a live chicken and a fish and chip shop. Yes, a live chicken and a chippy - you know, that common “narrative sequence that echoes famous photographs and scenes from British film”.

That’s how the fashion house has explained the idea behind their latest campaign which sees Styles ordering fish and chips to share with his pet chicken and dogs.

Can anyone say #GucciGang?