Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife Georgina Chapman has given her first interview since a number of women came forward to accuse the movie mogul of varying levels of sexual assault and harrassment.

Sitting down with Vogue, Chapman revealed that she has deliberately kept a low profile since the allegations against the man referred to as her “soon-to-be ex-husband” came to light, including not offering any stars pieces from her Marchesa fashion line during awards season.

“I was so humiliated and so broken . . . that . . . I, I, I . . . didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she explained. “I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’

“It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”