Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after racist graffiti was painted on the door of a 10-year-old’s home. Lawyer Jackson Yamba revealed on social media that the words ‘no blacks’ were painted on the door of the Salford, Greater Manchester flat he lives with his son, David. They discovered the “abhorrent” graffiti on February 8, and immediately reported the vandalism to Greater Manchester Police. After Jackson’s post of the vandalised door was shared widely on social media, the force revealed it had visited the victim and was investigating. Chief Inspector David Gilbride admitted the family has received a service “below what we would expect to provide”.

Barrister Jackson, who came to the UK from The Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006, released the images of the shocking language that was written on his front door and the flat’s communal door in Irlams O’ th’ Height. The pair moved into the flat last month. He tweeted: “My front door in Salford was painted over a week ago with this abhorrent racist graffiti - after reporting it to @gmpolice they still haven’t been here to investigate. “How do I assure my traumatised 10 year old that he is safe in his home?” The youngster told the Manchester Evening News: “My daddy was taking me to school when we first saw it. I was scared as this has never happened to me before. “I was so surprised. I wanted to stay in the house in case they were waiting and I didn’t want to go to school, but Dad said it will be okay.”

My front door in Salford was painted over a week ago with this abhorrent racist graffiti - after reporting it to @gmpolice they still haven't been here to investigate. How do I assure my traumatised 10 year old that he is safe in his home? @BBCBreaking @RLong_Bailey @guardian pic.twitter.com/WjGEz9rT7e — Jackson Yamba (@JacksonYamba) February 16, 2019