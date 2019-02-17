Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after racist graffiti was painted on the door of a 10-year-old’s home.
Lawyer Jackson Yamba revealed on social media that the words ‘no blacks’ were painted on the door of the Salford, Greater Manchester flat he lives with his son, David.
They discovered the “abhorrent” graffiti on February 8, and immediately reported the vandalism to Greater Manchester Police.
After Jackson’s post of the vandalised door was shared widely on social media, the force revealed it had visited the victim and was investigating.
Chief Inspector David Gilbride admitted the family has received a service “below what we would expect to provide”.
Barrister Jackson, who came to the UK from The Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006, released the images of the shocking language that was written on his front door and the flat’s communal door in Irlams O’ th’ Height. The pair moved into the flat last month.
He tweeted: “My front door in Salford was painted over a week ago with this abhorrent racist graffiti - after reporting it to @gmpolice they still haven’t been here to investigate.
“How do I assure my traumatised 10 year old that he is safe in his home?”
The youngster told the Manchester Evening News: “My daddy was taking me to school when we first saw it. I was scared as this has never happened to me before.
“I was so surprised. I wanted to stay in the house in case they were waiting and I didn’t want to go to school, but Dad said it will be okay.”
Chief Inspector Gilbride said he had visited the family on Sunday.
He continued: “This is an abhorrent crime and there is no room for hatred and prejudice in our society.
“We always strive to provide the best possible service to the public that we can, and provide an appropriate and expedient response.
“Where we fall short of this, we will review our approach and look to learn from it.
“We are sorry to hear that Mr Yamba has received a service below what we would seek to provide.
“I have visited him in person today in order to ensure that this incident is fully investigated as a hate crime and we do our best to ensure that whoever is responsible for this disgusting act is brought to justice.
“I would appeal to the public that if you have information which could assist the police investigation please contact us as soon as you can.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, 0800 555 111.