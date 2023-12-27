Leftover Sprouts? Use Them To Make This Delicious Five-Minute Pesto

Leftover Brussels Sprout Pesto 🌱 | 7 Days of Brussels Sprout Recipes 🍋 This is definitely one of the riskier recipes in this 7 day series. I personally love it, but it might not be everyone’s cup of tea 🤌🏽 For the other episodes in this series, you really don’t have to like sprouts to enjoy the dishes, however, for this one I think you actually have to like them 🧄 The reason I say this is because the flavour of the humble sprout plays a lead role in this dish ✨So, give it a go and let me know what you think…yay or nay? 🌿 Ingredients: (2 portions) For the pesto 🥬10 leftover Brussels sprouts 🌱2 tbsp (small handful) of basil leaves 🥜2 tbsp pine nuts 🧄 1 garlic clove, minced 🧀 2 tbsp grated parmesan 🫒 3 tbsp olive oil 🧂 1/2 tsp pepper 🍬 1 tsp sugar 🍋 1/2 lemon, juiced Other 🫒 1 tbsp olive oil 🍅 10 cherry tomatoes 🍝 150g pasta (I used spaghetti) Method: 1. Cook your pasta in salted boiling water according to package instructions. 2. Meanwhile, add the pesto ingredients to a medium-sized bowl. Use a hand blender to blend the ingredients into a fine paste. You could also use a food processor! Add more olive oil if the pesto is too dry. 3. Drizzle 1 tbsp olive oil into a frying pan and add in your cherry tomatoes, fry for 5 minutes. Add in your pesto with a ladle of pasta water and stir thoroughly. 4. Drain your pasta, then add to the pan and mix well. 5. Serve up with some extra basil leaves for garnish and enjoy! ppestollesswastep#pastarecipe#easyrecipe