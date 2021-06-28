sneezing and coughing

a runny or blocked nose

itchy, red or watery eyes

itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

loss of smell

pain around your temples and forehead

headache

earache

feeling tired

So how can you spot the difference?

Hay fever symptoms tend to come and go over several days. And they’re usually able improve with antihistamine medication. But Covid symptoms are likely to be more persistent, and get worse before they get better.

You’re more likely to feel lethargic and have a sore throat with Covid, unlike hay fever. Margaret Kelman, a specialist allergy nurse at charity Allergy UK told the i newspaper: “Unlike hay fever, which can make your throat itchy, the Delta variant is more likely to make your throat feel sore, like tonsillitis.

“With the Delta variant, headaches are more likely to feel heavy and affect the front of your head and eyes. The cough also tends to be dry and continuous.”

If you’re in any doubt, you can get a PCR Covid test if you are experiencing one of the three main symptoms.

However if your symptoms are more reminiscent of a cold and you want peace of mind, you can order free lateral flow tests via the government’s website.