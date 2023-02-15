Hay Fever Season Is About To Hit The UK Early - Like, Now

juanma hache via Getty Images Oh good...

If you find your nose itching and eyes burning every time hay fever season rolls around, you’re not alone - 25% of people in the UK suffer from the allergy according to the NHS.

However, if you think you’ve still got a few weeks until sneezing, runny noses, and itchy and watery eyes return, we’ve got some bad news.

According to allergens experts - hay fever season is getting earlier and it’s already hitting the UK right now, in FEBRUARY.

Airborne allergens expert and creator of HayMax allergen barrier balms, Max Wiseberg, warns: “I have already been getting reports of people suffering from hay fever. And seasonally mild weather this week could mean the start of the hay fever season for many more.”

If you’re getting sniffly, the main culprits are alder and hazel trees. Higher than normal temperatures can spark trees to start producing their pollen early, triggering hay fever symptoms in those with a tree allergy.

According to the Met Office there are loads of factors that can change the start date of the pollen season.

Low temperatures in winter will keep plants and trees dormant for longer into the new year. Essentially, the lower the temperature the less pollen is produced, but, this can change if soil and air temperatures in spring are higher than normal.

Excuse us while we head as far north as possible to where it’s cold and hay fever season is postponed (hey Scotland).