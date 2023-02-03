Officials Urge Brits To Prepare For Another Cold Blast

Cavan Images via Getty Images

If you thought you could feel the first nibbles of spring, forget it – health officials have warned that things are going to take a chilly turn (again) this Sunday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm – and look out for others who are at risk from the effects of cold weather.

The agency and the Met Office have warned that all regions of England will experience particularly cold weather from 6pm on Sunday, February 5, until 6pm on Tuesday, February 7.

This does mean your Saturday night and Sunday daytime plans will still be in tact, but make sure you’re wrapped up warm by evening.

The Met’s forecast suggests that by then, it will drop to around 3C – but feel like 1C – by 9pm just in the south-east.

By Monday morning it will be 1C, but feel like -1C, with highs only set to reach 7C by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures across the UK will all be in low single-figures until Tuesday.

According to the deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, David Oliver, this new chill comes from “an area of high pressure” which will “dominate” the UK weather from Sunday until Tuesday.

He explained: “This will bring some cold nights with a widespread frost across the country. However, by day temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures, near normal for the time of year.”

This drop in temperature means it’s more important than ever to check in on those who might be vulnerable to such climates.

Consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, Dr Agostinho Sousa, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk.

“It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.’’