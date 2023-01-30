Met Office Issues Update On -8C Arctic Blast Weather Predictions

James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images Some forecasters have reported that we could see a -8C temperature plunge in February.

Sorry to anyone who has been getting excited over reports that an ‘Arctic blast’ is set to hit the UK and cause temperatures to plummet to -8C in February – the Met Office have officially hit out against the claims.

Maps from WXCharts had shown that there could be 15 centimetres of snow falling and temperatures of -8C by February 10.

However, the Met Office has not actually forecast any snowfall for February.

It says: “Changeable weather conditions are likely to bring rainfall, heavy at times, to the north and west. The south and east are expected to see some lighter rain or showers at times, interspersed with some drier and brighter periods.”

But don’t expect sunshine anytime soon – in fact, a yellow weather warning has been put in place for the whole of Scotland between 8pm on Tuesday 31 January and 9am on Wednesday 1 February as the country prepares to be battered by winds of up to 80mph.

A Met Office spokesperson warned that people should expect: “Very strong winds to bring some disruption to parts of Scotland.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.”

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”