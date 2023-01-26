Here's When A -8C Arctic Blast And Snow Is Set To Batter The UK

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images Brrrrrr....

It looks like it might be time to haul out your scarves, boots and gloves once again as Brits are set for the return of sub-zero temperatures in February.

And we’re talking REALLY cold temperatures of -8C in some areas of the country (sorry).

Maps from WXCharts have shown that there could be 15 centimetres of snow falling and temperatures of -8C by February 10.

And it’s bad news for Scotland, as WX Charts show a blizzard will arrive there on Tuesday 31st January.

The UK is even facing a 25% chance of a rare phenomenon known as a ‘sudden stratospheric warming’ (SSW), in which the Arctic’s high-altitude air warms up and pushes a ferocious mass of low-level polar air towards the UK.

If an SSW hits the UK, it would be the first since January 2021, which caused Britain’s coldest temperature for 26 years, -23C in Aberdeenshire.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “The chances of a sudden stratospheric warming is currently 20 or 25 per cent.

“The most likely scenario at this stage is for the polar vortex to weaken, but computer models show an SSW is at least a possibility.”