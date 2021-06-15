Hay fever is a bitch. There, I said it.
While the majority of the nation has been smugly soaking up the sunshine, those of us with hyperactive histamines want to tear our eyes out.
Natalie Cassidy (aka Sonia from Eastenders) gets it.
“I can’t breathe, I can’t see, hardly. This hay fever is off the wall this year, I don’t know what’s wrong with it,” she said in a recent Instagram video shared by Love of Huns. “I want to go to sleep and wake up in October.”
Babes, we hear you. Sure, there are worse things to happen to people, but the only way to get through hay fever season is to moan about it on social media, right?
People are cracking jokes about antihistamines...
Because we do not feel pretty right now.
It feels like there’s no solution...
Has it always been this bad?
We keep telling ourselves this to take the sting out
But really, this is the question we all want answered:
Hard relate? Read these 22 doctor-approved tips to ease your symptoms, or just keep tweeting about hay fever instead. You’ll find no judgement here.