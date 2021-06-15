Hay fever is a bitch. There, I said it.

While the majority of the nation has been smugly soaking up the sunshine, those of us with hyperactive histamines want to tear our eyes out.

Natalie Cassidy (aka Sonia from Eastenders) gets it.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t see, hardly. This hay fever is off the wall this year, I don’t know what’s wrong with it,” she said in a recent Instagram video shared by Love of Huns. “I want to go to sleep and wake up in October.”

Babes, we hear you. Sure, there are worse things to happen to people, but the only way to get through hay fever season is to moan about it on social media, right?

People are cracking jokes about antihistamines...

Popping hayfever tablets like they're tic tacs. — Karen Hobbs (@karen_hobbs) June 14, 2021



Because we do not feel pretty right now.



It feels like there’s no solution...

Now 99.8% sure ‘the drugs don’t work’ was a song about hayfever. — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) June 13, 2021

Has it always been this bad?

Hayfever is really hayfevering like it’s never hayfevered before — Chisom🦋 (@Chissypop) June 13, 2021

Hayfever spent the whole of lockdown in the gym waiting for this summer — ً (@JamzLndon) June 14, 2021

We keep telling ourselves this to take the sting out

Hayfever is a good looking people sickness. It would be unfair otherwise so God balanced things out — Uncle Jam (@OheneKwes) June 10, 2021

But really, this is the question we all want answered:

when are they announcing the roadmap out of hayfever ? pic.twitter.com/EGHXGpVaqD — omari douglas (@marsdoug) June 14, 2021