Hayley Kiyoko: 'Celebrate Yourself No Matter Where You Are In Your Journey'

Hayley Kiyoko is undoubtedly one of the most exciting queer pop artists making music right now.

After releasing her debut album Expectations in 2018, she’s had the seal of approval from stars like Demi Lovato, RuPaul and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (heard of her?).

She’s also won praise from music fans for highlighting LGBTQ themes in both her fresh-sounding pop tunes and their accompanying music videos, which she’s been directing herself for the past six years.

We caught up with Hayley for our Over The Rainbow interview series, and she shared why it’s important for queer youth to “celebrate yourself” regardless of where they are in their journey, and had some special praise for Britney Spears...

What is your favourite Pride memory?

It’s a tie between performing What I Need with Kehlani at San Francisco Pride in 2018, and riding the W Hotel’s float at NYC’s World Pride Parade in 2019.

During the performance with Kehlani, the song was cut short due to the sound regulations imposed by the city, so although it was brief, brief the moment was still so epic! (Sidenote: Kehlani and I deserve a redo in the future).

Also participating in New York’s Pride was such an incredible experience. The city was literally pulsing with pride within the community and the city as a whole. To see strangers cheering us on and celebrating us, I felt so much love that day. It was definitely a bucket list moment for me.