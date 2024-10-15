Health Secretary Says There's 'No Appetite' To Re-Negotiate Brexit Deal With EU

#Ridge: Why can't there be an open debate about the single market & customs union...?



Wes Streeting has said there is “no appetite” for a re-negotiation of the Brexit trade deal with the EU, and the country just has to “deal with” the economic consequences.

Labour is pushing its pro-growth, pro-business message this week after holding its international investment summit on Monday.

Although £60bn of investment in the UK was announced, business leaders have repeatedly acknowledged the economy is smaller now that the country has left the EU.

So on Sky News, presenter Sophy Ridge asked health secretary Streeting if Labour might consider looking again at EU relations.

Alluding to the EU’s single market, Ridge said: “There’s one way to ensure there’s smoother trade and simpler processes... maybe having one market.... I’m struggling to think of the word, can you help me?”

Streeting replied with a smile: “Yeah, I know, and I campaigned passionately to remain in the EU but a referendum and two subsequent general elections settled that question.”

Ridge then asked: “Why can’t there be an open debate about the single market, about the customs union, without this government trying to shut it down?”

“The debate has been taking place non-stop in the run-up to and since the referendum,” the health secretary replied.

Ridge said it doesn’t “feel like it is now”, and Streeting replied: “I think people have moved on, the country’s moved on, the EU’s moved on.”

He added: “Not just here but in Brussels, there is no appetite to re-litigate those arguments.”

Ridge cut in: “Even if it damages growth?”

She noted that the government’s own green paper on Industrial Strategy, published on Monday, suggested investment had reduced by 11% because of Brexit.

The cabinet minister replied: “There’s no doubt that what we warned in advance of the referendum in terms of the impact on economic growth about has come to pass, and that’s a fact of life we have to deal with.

“I think the sweet spot is working as closely with the EU where we can but also showing the agility to work with and through partners in other markets as well.”

Keir Starmer promised to cut red tape for businesses at the summit on Monday, and repair international relations hit by the turbulent Brexit negotiations.

“We’re determined to repair Britain’s brand as an open, outward-looking trading nation,” the prime minister said.