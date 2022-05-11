If you’ve opened up your Netflix account recently, you’re bound to have caught sight of one of the streaming service’s biggest most important shows right now – Heartstopper.
The eight-part drama follows the lives of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two secondary school students whose unlikely friendship turns into an unexpected love story.
They are joined by school friends Elle, Tao, Tara, Darcey and Isaac on a journey of self discovery and acceptance as they all learn to find happiness living life as their most authentic selves.
It makes for truly life-affirming and emotional viewing, and if you’re yet to dive in or simply want to revel in its sheer joy, here’s why it’s the most uplifting show on the box...
Everything about Heartstopper is so wonderfully diverse and inclusive
Nick’s character gave bisexual people some much-needed on-screen visibility
And the way he was seen figuring out his sexuality was refreshingly done
Elle’s character is also helping blaze a trail for more trans representation on TV
Even the most simple lines of dialogue still get you right in the feels
And the subtle moments and attention to detail are something else
A moment of appreciation for the 10/10 soundtrack too
We’ve waited this long to mention it, but everything about this scene just floored us
Olivia Colman once again gives another masterclass in acting
Her character gave parents a lot to think about too
Can we also talk about Charlie’s dad for a minute too, please?
Hearing of people watching Heartstopper with their kids makes our hearts swell nearly as much as the show itself
And we can’t stop thinking about how much this will help young LGBTQ+ people
People have been sharing what it would have meant to them to have a show like Heartstopper when they were younger
The fact that it is an LGBTQ+ story that is not centred on trauma makes it all the more special
Others have also shared what their own ‘Heartstopper moments’ were
Nick and Charlie are the new Patrick and David from Schitt’s Creek, and we stan them just as much
We are so here for Elle and Tao’s relationship taking centre stage in any future series
We. Need. More. Heartstopper. ASAP.
And if you can’t stop thinking about it, people have got lots of recommendations of other LGBTQ+ stories to watch
Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now.