If you’ve opened up your Netflix account recently, you’re bound to have caught sight of one of the streaming service’s biggest most important shows right now – Heartstopper.

The eight-part drama follows the lives of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson, two secondary school students whose unlikely friendship turns into an unexpected love story. They are joined by school friends Elle, Tao, Tara, Darcey and Isaac on a journey of self discovery and acceptance as they all learn to find happiness living life as their most authentic selves. It makes for truly life-affirming and emotional viewing, and if you’re yet to dive in or simply want to revel in its sheer joy, here’s why it’s the most uplifting show on the box...

Everything about Heartstopper is so wonderfully diverse and inclusive

Thought I’d see what all the fuss is about and binged Heartstopper today. Everyone was right, such a cute show! Seeing all the gay, lesbian, bi and trans representation makes me so happy, this is so important! pic.twitter.com/RsrGHA2rAd — ✨ Annet 💫 (@Annetvh) May 4, 2022

“A cast of gay, lesbian, bi, and trans teens — joined by Oscar winner Olivia Colman….” ?????? Why did not one tell me Heartstopper was this incredible. Added to list. — FK (@FunKelly) April 30, 2022

Nick’s character gave bisexual people some much-needed on-screen visibility

thank you #heartstopper for giving us nick nelson. for giving bisexual people such healthy representation. to see him figure himself out, understand he is bi and tell his mum on his own terms in his own time and for her to just hug him pic.twitter.com/kVNjrmDGLM — b. 🍂 (@nelsonsprjng) April 22, 2022

I'm watching Heartstopper expecting it to just be about cis gay men and then a character says "Bisexual people exist." It's definitely a low bar, but that alone made my bi little heart melt 🥰 — Lydia Green (@LydiaGreenBK) May 8, 2022

And the way he was seen figuring out his sexuality was refreshingly done

i really appreciate that nick discovering his sexuality was handled in a way he didnt come out for charlie. he fell for charlie and that started him questioning but he decided when he wanted to come out in his own terms. charlie didnt push him and just supported him#heartstopper pic.twitter.com/S0wd9DMhK9 — b. 🍂 (@nelsonsprjng) April 30, 2022

One big thing about #Heartstopper is that for once a bisexual male character isn't portrayed as morally corrupt, with their interest in men only shown as a joke or a form of manipulation.



So, it can be done, huh? *stares at all of tv* — Joseph (@josephfelldown) April 27, 2022

Elle’s character is also helping blaze a trail for more trans representation on TV

The fact that Elle’s character arc in Heartstopper wasn’t based on her being trans was so refreshing



Seeing the struggles trans ppl go through is 100% needed and important



But seeing trans ppl EXISTING and having problems that don’t surround their identity is too!! — gloots (@glutesy) April 29, 2022

Also, let’s not undersell the revolutionary trans representation in #Heartstopper either. I pretty much didn’t have ANY positive rep to look to until Jules/EUPHORIA, and I can imagine many trans teens feeling the same about Elle here. It’s not all Nick and Charlie! pic.twitter.com/pesOYQtVTQ — Zoe Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 29, 2022

This is your reminder that representation matters bc my cousin was fr bawling after watching Heartstopper because of Elle. My cousin is a trans black woman and the fact that there’s one represented in that show was so special to her 😭😭👀 — t i r e d (@icaruSYRE) April 28, 2022

Even the most simple lines of dialogue still get you right in the feels

Can we talk for a second about this line?



Because I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since I first watched #Heartstopper ... pic.twitter.com/lZ4c48CckE — JR (@FromJRB) May 4, 2022

And the subtle moments and attention to detail are something else

to me, this whole scene is one of the best scenes in the entire season.



nicks face says it all. the pride flag in the background. the pure joy shown and felt.



it is so so So beautiful.#Heartstopper #HeartstopperNetflix pic.twitter.com/eF625aW7uD — jake (taylor’s version) (@taylorsrep13) April 26, 2022

heartstopper is so SO good! watched it for the third time and omg butterflies everytime! this scene is my most favorite from the series! i freaking LOVE the music, lesbians being happy for ONCE and the look of pure joy on nick's face! the colors too! omg pic.twitter.com/PN2e76yQUK — bading ang bato (@brent_alwyn) May 3, 2022

A moment of appreciation for the 10/10 soundtrack too

i will never shut up about how good the heartstopper soundtrack is, they know their audience so well — cherry 🍂 (@falsettosstan) May 5, 2022

heartstopper's soundtrack has my whole hEART 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/Q9ixebhUsD — aela ☆ — closed (@aelacomms) May 4, 2022

We’ve waited this long to mention it, but everything about this scene just floored us

how many of you wanted those words of validation from your parent? because kit and olivia delivered this like they weren't in a tv show or anything, this was just them acting, so beautifully. #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/l7RxMO4EER — carrie 🍂 (@lunasatc) May 1, 2022

Olivia Colman once again gives another masterclass in acting

olivia colman just does *so* much doing so little i could literally watch her face in this scene on loop pic.twitter.com/GmixEZJKi6 — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) May 1, 2022

Her character gave parents a lot to think about too

urging all parents to watch heartstopper, because olivia colman’s character teaches such a valuable parenting lesson: not being homophobic isn’t enough, because unreflected heteronormativity can still cause a lot of pressure, insecurity, confusion and loneliness in a child pic.twitter.com/8o3WjjHsaB — mavis 🍂✧⁺ (@firelightjinx) April 28, 2022

Can we also talk about Charlie’s dad for a minute too, please?

This scene made my heart swell..😭

The best feeling a gay son could ever have is having his father accept him for everything he is and his worth..And that saying,"I got your back."....❤🌈#Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/vo4Lm46vSO — Paint TanaSup (@PTanasup) April 28, 2022

charlie’s dad hugging charlie and saying “i’ve got you” after he came in the car crying, that right there is how a father should be #Heartstopper — lonan 🍂ia bc no wifi (@cavemansextoy) April 23, 2022

Hearing of people watching Heartstopper with their kids makes our hearts swell nearly as much as the show itself

What's better than watching #Heartstopper? Watching Heartstopper with your son. Sharing the tears and the joy this time 😊😭💜 — Bruce McInnes (@McInnesBruce) May 3, 2022

Watched #heartstopper with my son @nseattermesser Thank you for creating such a beautiful, joyful story that we can share together @AliceOseman @joelocke03 @kit_connor — Dani Seatter (@DaniSeatter) May 1, 2022

And we can’t stop thinking about how much this will help young LGBTQ+ people

Can I please urge all PSE teachers to add #Heartstopper to their curriculum and for all school libraries to buy a copy of the novel. It’s the #LGBTQ representation we need in our schools. — John Naples-Campbell (@JNaplesCampbell) April 30, 2022

People have been sharing what it would have meant to them to have a show like Heartstopper when they were younger

Heartstopper on Netflix is wonderful. It’s just a genuinely lovely show to watch



Bittersweet emotions watching it because I know how important it would have been when I was a closeted teenager in an all-boys school. LGBT representation is so, so important 🏳️‍🌈 #HeartstopperNetflix pic.twitter.com/QKARyuI3Wd — Dan Quinnell (@DanQuinnell_) April 24, 2022

i just finished heartstopper and i wish they had shows like that when i was in high school. i also wish i would have experienced dating in high school (kinda) but like as the lesbian i am not the me that thought she was straight lol. pic.twitter.com/AptHdWtMXG — kourtney 🏳️‍🌈 (@k_jean14) May 7, 2022

Recommended Heartstopper to my best work friend who’s also queer and he loved it! We’re now discussing how much we would’ve loved a show like this to have come out when we were in High School ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Ixm0VunNZ — Ellen (@_ellenpatrice) April 26, 2022

The fact that it is an LGBTQ+ story that is not centred on trauma makes it all the more special

Heartstopper was so fucking CUTE??? It is so refreshing to have a story about queer teenagers that doesn’t rely on trauma as a main plot device. Also the fact that it’s a teen romance without sexualizing the hell out of a group of high school characters… pure and PRECIOUS. — summerboy™️ (@tjs121695) May 8, 2022

Finally, an LGBTQ+ series with no drugs, sex, or alcohol & hardly even a swear word. It was just a sweet, innocent, coming of age story about friendships and first love. The one so many of us have desperately needed for so long #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/ywEInnb9JS — Dee (@NightCrewTech) April 30, 2022

I finished Heartstopper last night and I REALLY hope that more LGBTQ+ shows like it are made. So many queer films/shows are purely built around trauma and feel heavy/depressing while you watch, but Heartstopper added in so many light and happy moments that felt so refreshing! — SincerelyJer🐢 (@SignedJer) May 8, 2022

Others have also shared what their own ‘Heartstopper moments’ were

This was my Heartstopper. She still is. pic.twitter.com/Eh3LH67vgn — Caroline Saramowicz (@cazzaay) April 29, 2022

This was my Heartstopper. pic.twitter.com/UGqMAaR1f7 — Laura Kay (@lauraelizakay) April 28, 2022

Nick and Charlie are the new Patrick and David from Schitt’s Creek, and we stan them just as much

Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson // David Rose and Patrick Brewer, a thread #Heartstopper #SchittsCreek pic.twitter.com/PC2rHYBFH0 — Laura Turner 🌈 (@laura898) May 4, 2022

Find someone who stares at you so lovingly like how Nick Nelson is staring at his boyfriend, Charlie. 🥺💕💓💜💖💘💖💓💕❤️💜 #HeartstopperNetflix #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/0G1I8KpMat — K! Heartstopper era. 🍂 (@jumpolsbestie) April 27, 2022

We are so here for Elle and Tao’s relationship taking centre stage in any future series

the butterflies signifying tao's realisation of his crush for elle is just so wonderful... pls give me a s2 just so i can see taoelle as a couple 💓 #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/QWwfMlsi4c — luna (@isixinci) April 22, 2022

We. Need. More. Heartstopper. ASAP.

yeah imma need twelve more seasons, six spinoffs, a live action concert, and three movies #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/qIRp6ZLTBD — 𝖇𝖗𝖚𝖏𝖆🍂𝖍𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖘𝖙𝖔𝖕𝖕𝖊𝖗🍂𝖜𝖎𝖈𝖈𝖆𝖓 (@brujaxwiccan) April 22, 2022

And if you can’t stop thinking about it, people have got lots of recommendations of other LGBTQ+ stories to watch

To anyone who's finished Heartstopper and is wondering when more LGBTQ+ content is coming, you're in luck!!



- Love Victor S3 is premiering on Hulu and Disney+ June 15th;



- Young Royals S2 is in development, planned release in few months!



Keep binging #Heartstopper for a S2🥺😊 pic.twitter.com/bmTBS4IrNW — yoyo (@younisghan) April 27, 2022

Very sentimental and nostalgic these days, that's why this wknd I alrdy saw "Love, Simon", all the episodes of "Heartstopper" & "Young Royals"



& I've alrdy started wtching "Love, Victor", and already thkng about watching "Brokeback Mountain" or "Call Me By Your Name" tonight 😓 — Simpassion (@Simpassion_) May 1, 2022