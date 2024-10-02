Here's What Critics Are Saying About Heartstopper's 'Grittier' And 'More Mature' New Series

Kit Connor and Joe Locke on the set of Heartstopper season 3 Netflix

Anyone nervous about how Heartstopper would handle its more mature themes in its long-awaited third season need not worry – critics have once again been bowled over by the Netflix teen drama.

While Heartstopper has in the past been noteworthy for its wholesome and, at times, chaste approach to teen romance, much has already been made of the fact that season three will see the show’s central couples exploring sex for the first time.

Not just that, but it is also set to tackle heavier themes as the show dives deeper into Charlie’s mental health and eating disorder.

For this, Heartstopper staple Joe Locke has been singled out for particular praise from critics, some of whom have said that season three is Hearstopper – and, in one case, TV in 2024 – at its best.

Meanwhile, even those who have issues with the show have said they’re willing to overlook them simply because of what Heartstopper brings to the table.

Here’s a selection of what critics are saying about the new season…

“Heartstopper season three lives up to the standards of seasons one and two, bringing a balance of dark and light with its intelligent foray into sex and a sensitive exploration of mental health beyond Charlie. Despite its sharper, rougher edges we promise you will still binge-watch your way through with a smile lightly on the lips and a tingly, fuzzy warmth in your hearts.”

Heartstopper has been praised for the way season 3 handles difficult and more mature themes Samuel Dore/Netflix

“[Joe] Locke delivers his best performance since the series began, rising to the challenge of tackling this hard-hitting material, including one particularly moving scene when Charlie is at his lowest point.”

“It’s clear that [Alice] Oseman (who has written all the scripts for the show) understands that for the characters and show to remain believable, things need to change. Whereas before the show was chaste and tame in its representation of serious issues, now it’s taking a grittier perspective – one that doesn’t hide from depictions of sex and trauma.”

“Somehow critical faculties get suspended when it comes to Heartstopper. Because for all its penchant for sentimental navel-gazing and public information leaflets slipped none-too-subtly into the script, Heartstopper is that rare thing, a show that always has its heart in the right place.”

“Heartstopper shifts into more grown-up territory this season, to moving and enlightening effect. And the show manages to do so while maintaining the sense of curiosity and compassion that makes Oseman’s comics so relatable and enduring. With the cast at their very best yet, it’s another superb season for Heartstopper, one we’re delighted to say ‘hi’ again to.“

The cast of Heartstopper season 3 Samuel Dore/Netflix

“Heartstopper is hopelessly addicted to good feelings – a part of its charm, certainly, but also a hindrance to dynamic storytelling. But honestly, who really cares about that? We’re here for the romance! And season three delivers on that front, as Charlie and Nick face two significant relationship milestones.”

“Season three also pushes boundaries by being slightly raunchier to match Nick and Charlie’s growing romance. They’re just horny teens who can’t help themselves, okay? Their impulses aren’t glossed over or turned into jokes; instead, they’re mined for awkward, adorable conversations. In being this relatable and affecting, Heartstopper cements its place as one of the year’s best TV shows.”

“The first half of the season [is] largely devoted to Charlie’s deteriorating mental health and eating disorder. While there are plenty of tough-to-watch moments as a result, the show handles that development with a level of care that’s impressive even by Heartstopper’s standards.”

“Heartstopper is growing and, most importantly, maturing along with its characters. Indeed, there is a distinct and much-appreciated evolution in this third chapter, and while it maintains its now-famous brand of overwhelming pleasantness, it presents a much more mature and insightful look into youth and the LGBTQ+ community, delivering its most assured and emotionally intelligent entry thus far.”

“Heartstopper season 3 finds the joy again, delivering another welcome hit of catharsis, though it can feel slow, craving more structure, offering a series of vignettes that meander rather than soar.”