Luke Brennan via Getty Images

The son of singer Heather Small took the mickey out of Liz Truss after she walked on stage to M People’s Moving On Up hit.

James Small-Edwards, the son of M People’s former lead singer and rugby legend Shaun Edwards, is a Labour councillor in the City of Westminster.

Advertisement

Truss walked on stage to the 1993 hit during a part of the song in which lead singer Small sings “nothing can stop me”.

Small-Edwards joked on Twitter: “An apt choice! This tired and out of touch Tory government is indeed moving on out.

“He claimed victory in the Bayswater ward in May when the Tory borough was lost to Labour.

An apt choice!



This tired and out of touch Tory Government is indeed moving on out 🎶🌹 https://t.co/1BG86JPcxa — Cllr James Small-Edwards (@JSmallEdwards) October 5, 2022

Truss was faced with a muted response and even some empty seats as she took to the stage for her maiden conference speech as prime minister.

Advertisement

The speech was gatecrashed by two Greenpeace activists who unfurled a banner saying “who voted for this?”.

She spoke on the final day of Conservative Party conference in Birmingham against a backdrop of fierce infighting.

Truss is now in a battle to save her job just a month after the party membership voted to make her prime minister over Rishi Sunak.

During her speech she defended her “new approach” after her controversial mini-budget led to U-turns, public rows and cabinet dissent.

But audience members described the applause as “half-hearted” and “forced”.

It comes after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s statement led to market turbulence and an eventual U-turn over the plan to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners.