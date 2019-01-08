Heathrow Departure Flights Suspended After Drone Sightings

It follows the Christmas travel chaos caused by multiple drone sightings at Gatwick. The UK’s busiest airport said it is working with the police after the device was spotted.

Departure flights at Heathrow have been suspended after the airport said there have been sightings of a drone.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.

A spokeswoman from the Metropolitan Police said they were called at just after 5pm to “reports of a sighting of a drone in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport”.

“As a precautionary measure, Heathrow Airport has stopped departures and officers based at Heathrow are currently investigating the reports with colleagues from Heathrow Airport,” she added.