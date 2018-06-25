MPs have voted to give Heathrow Airport a controversial third runway - despite a last-ditch protest by environmentalists.

Theresa May’s plans to expand aviation capacity got the Parliamentary go-ahead as she won enough Labour backing to survive a small rebellion by London Tory backbenchers.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also stayed away from the Commons, staging a much-ridiculed, eleventh hour trip to Afghanistan to avoid having to break the Government whip on the vote.

The vote - by 415 to 119 - means that the expansion of Heathrow has cleared its main legislative hurdle as MPs approved the National Planning Statement (NPS) that paves the way for the £14bn construction project.

Following a ‘free vote’ allowed by Jeremy Corbyn, some 119 Labour MPs - including Shadow Cabinet ministers Ian Lavery, Jon Ashworth and Nick Brown - voted for the plans, with 94 against.

Just eight Tories voted against - Justine Greening, Greg Hands, Zac Goldsmith, Bob Blackman, Sir David Amess, Adam Afriye, Matthew Offord and Theresa Villiers.

The green light follows decades of delays by both Labour and Tory-run governments, but green campaigners and others still plan to launch legal challenges that could further dog the propsals for years to come.

Just an hour before the vote, the main Commons chamber was put in security ‘lockdown’ as protestors staged a ‘lie-in’ in the Central Lobby, a part of the building open to the public.

They blocked off part of the building as they chanted loudly, but no arrests were made by police and they were released later.