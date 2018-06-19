Heathrow airport’s third runway is set to get the Parliamentary green light after Labour decided to allow its MPs a free vote on the plans.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Shadow Cabinet agreed on Tuesday that there would be no party whip on the controversial proposals when they come before the Commons next week, HuffPost UK has learned.

The decision means that next Monday’s vote to expand the capacity of the West London airport will almost certainly go through with scores of Labour MPs backing it.

Even with a rebellion by her own Tory backbenchers opposed to Heathrow’s new runway, and even with Boris Johnson likely to be absent for the vote, Theresa May will now get the majority she needs.