Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 via Associated Press

But one thing’s for sure: It made the word “jagoff” trend on social media.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) asked the former Fox News personality and military veteran about a statement he reportedly made to his platoon about being briefed by a “JAG officer,“ an acronym for judge advocate general, a term for a military lawyer.

Reed then asked Hegseth, “By the way, would you explain what a ‘jagoff’ is?”

Hegseth responded, “I don’t think I need to, sir.”

“Why not?” Reed wondered.

“Because the men and women watching understand,” Hegseth explained.

After Reed pressed him, Hegseth then said that a “jagoff” is a term for “a ‘JAG officer’ who puts his or her own priorities in front of the war fighters.”

You can see the exchange below.

Reed: By the way, would you explain what a jag off is?



Hegseth: I don't think I need to, sir. pic.twitter.com/ve1fIBUl1J — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

As you can see in the video above, Reed concluded Hegseth’s explanation was “interesting.”

So did many people on social media, especially because UrbanDictionary.com defines “jagoff” as “a person, usually male with an unfavorable personality or annoying habits,” and said the term “generally implies stupidity or ignorance.”

“Jagoff” also sounds really close to “jackoff,” another slang term that refers to masturbation.

Long story short: There was mockery. Lots of mockery.

Hegseth is the epitome of a jagoff. — Paula Y (@PaulaYankelove) January 14, 2025

Seeing this quite a bit, but relistening, I think it is clear there is a play between JAG and "jagoff." ...and I can't believe the "world's greatest deliberative body" has found itself defining "jagoff." — Crary (@crary.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T16:19:39.165Z

Me hearing DC talking heads weighing in on “jagoff” meaning pic.twitter.com/D41do5smYc — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) January 14, 2025

Some people noted the term has deep Pennsylvania connections.

This jagoff stuff is incredible.

I mean, in an alternate universe this could simply be about Pittsburgh.



pic.twitter.com/8uEgvyaESf — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 14, 2025

