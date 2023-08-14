Emotional Helen Skelton Quits BBC Radio Show To Spend More Time With Her Family

Helen Skelton Duncan McGlynn via Getty Images

Helen Skelton became emotional as she announced her decision to leave BBC Radio 5 Live during her show on Sunday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has fronted a Sunday morning show on the station for just over a year, but told her listeners over the weekend that she had decided to leave in order to spend more time with her three children; eight-year-old Ernie, six-year-old Louis and Elsie, who was born in 2021.

Helen’s final show saw her co-host Lloyd Griffith admit that he was going to miss working with her.

She replied: “I am not alright about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me.”

When she signed off at the end of the programme, Helen hinted that she could possibly return in the future.

She told listeners: “That’s it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I’ve loved every minute of our time together on this show.

“Thank you to all of the team, thank you to all of you. Maybe we’ll meet again soon. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional.”

Helen has been a single mum to her three kids since she split from their dad, rugby player Richie Myler in April 2022.

Since then, Richie has started another relationship and welcomed a baby with his new partner in April this year.

Helen signed up for last year’s Strictly in a bid to bring some “joy” and “fun” back into her life.

“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face,” she said in one of her VTs.

The Countryfile host made it to the grand final where she narrowly missed out on the win after Hamza Yassin took home the Glitterball trophy.