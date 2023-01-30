Helena Bonham Carter Speaks Out On The Crown's Future: 'I Don't Think They Should Carry On'

Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown Des Willie/Netflix

The Crown star Helena Bonham-Carter has spoken out against the show, revealing she does not believe it should have continued beyond its fourth season.

The British star appeared as Princess Margaret in the third and fourth series of the hit Netflix royal drama, with Lesley Manville taking over the role for its final two outings.

Helena admitted she “should be careful” as she was asked about her views on The Crown racing towards more recent history in a new interview with The Guardian.

Stating her belief the show should have already ended, she said: “I don’t think they should carry on, actually.

“I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now.”

She continued: “When The Crown started, it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

Helena with former co-star Olivia Colman, who played the Queen in seasons three and four Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

The regal drama has attracted criticism for its use of creative licence, with Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, previously calling for Netflix to add a disclaimer making it clear The Crown is a work of fiction.

This was something Helena echoed, insisting the show had a “moral responsibility” to do so.

Speaking to Alan Titchmarsh on Love Your Weekend, she said: “I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’”

The fifth series of The Crown – which was originally slated to be the last – dropped on Netflix at the end of last year, and saw the show depict the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana Princess Of Wales’ marriage.

Prior to the fifth series airing, the show’s creator Peter Morgan announced that a sixth and final season would air, with filming believed to be taking place presently.