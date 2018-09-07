Hellmann's Is Launching An Egg-Free Vegan Mayo In The UK

From mustard to tomato ketchup, vegans have long enjoyed a range of condiments to shake-up their meals, but mayonnaise – which is made from eggs – has been firmly off the shopping list. But now, Hellmann’s has announced it will be launching a vegan mayonnaise in the UK next month.

Unilever, which owns the brand, told HuffPost UK it will first appear on Tesco shelves from October before rolling out to other major supermarkets this year.

Food industry magazine The Grocer reported the launch and said the company was tapping into the plant-based trend - which, let’s face it, could be a pretty tricky one to navigate for brands that rely on animal products for ingredients.