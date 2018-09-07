Stella McCartney's Vegan Stan Smiths And 5 Other Vegan Trainers To Buy

Stella McCartney has paired up with Adidas to design the first fully vegan pair of the brand’s iconic Stan Smith trainers. The shoe will retain the recognisable white, clean design with a few notable changes including a cut-out star pattern on the side, a burgundy and blue stripe on the back and McCartney’s image on one of the tongues, with the other featuring an illustration of the tennis player (and shoe namesake) Stan Smith.

McCartney first started collaborating with Adidas in 2005, designing the full Team GB kit for the London Olympics in 2012 and Rio Olympics in 2016. The newest collaboration is hardly surprising given the 46-year-old designer’s life-long affiliation with all things cruelty-free: she is vegetarian; has never used leather, skin, fur or feathers in her own collections; and of course, is daughter of renowned animal rights activist Linda McCartney. The sneakers, which have been debuted on her Instagram page, will be available from 10 September in stores and are already available to pre-order. But at £235 a pop, they don’t come cheap.

