The World's Most Instagrammable Trainers Have Been Revealed

The lifestyle trainer took top spot having been tagged more than 5.7 million times on the social media site, according to data collected by parcel forwarding company Forward2me .

The world’s most Instagrammable trainer has been revealed and sneakerheads will be unsurprised to learn the effortlessly stylish Adidas NMD has taken the crown.

The NMD first burst into our lives in December 2015 and was quickly named the trainer of the moment. At once retro but unmistakably modern, the range is widely credited with helping bring the brand back to the forefront of the fashion crowd.

A testament to its popularity, the trainers are often released in limited editions and instantly sell out, with people reselling online for a considerable mark-up.

In addition to looking good, the NMDs are incredibly lightweight (and therefore comfy AF) with performance technology, prime knit upper fabric and boost soles. What’s more, it comes in a frankly absurd range of colours.