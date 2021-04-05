‘It Has A Bit More Potency’: How Henry Lloyd-Hughes Transformed Into A Drug-Addled Sherlock Holmes

“I do think that taking apart that machismo or the bravado of the perfect crime fighter feels more relevant to the times we’re living in,” Henry Lloyd-Hughes tells HuffPost UK. The actor plays an unrecognisable Sherlock Holmes in new Netflix series The Irregulars. He is weakened and on drugs, and going through something of a reckoning. It’s the famous character reborn in a way audiences may never have expected, yet fans have to wait until the end of episode four before he finally reveals himself. The plotline decentralises the detective, focussing instead on The Irregulars, a set of street kids paid by Sherlock and Dr Watson to help them solve crimes. The group featured in three of the original Arthur Conan Doyle stories.

With the surprising new depiction of Sherlock, the idea was to turn heads with a “nuanced, modern” representation inspired by “personal fall and emotional torment,” the Killing Eve actor says. “To have someone examine themselves and really do a deep dive into the mistakes they’ve made and go on a journey of redemption, or dare I say accountability,” he explains. “That feels like that has a bit more potency to a modern audience than someone who just always has the answer. I feel like we’re ready for that level of introspection and deconstruction.”

Throwback scenes depict an energised Sherlock with luscious long hair, but purists will be shocked by scenes revealing a practically bed-ridden detective, coming off - or riding high - on a cocktail of drugs. “When Netflix released the first image of me they tagged me in the tweet, and there was lots of, ‘Hang on a second, what have you done to this iconic character? What have you done with him,’” says Henry. Of the weakened look, he admits: “To be honest I was kind of expecting people to have that reaction. In a way that was partly what we were aiming for.”

Henry reveals things got physical in order for him to really get into character. “Running round the block, doing press ups to try and elevate my heart rate if I needed to be incredibly agitated,” he says. “Trying to really take myself down for some of those bedtimes scenes where I’m coming out the other side of that cold turkey.” Make-up could take three hours if both ailing and throwback Sherlock were needed on the same day. “I felt so liberated playing a character that didn’t have to look good,” he says. The 35-year-old actor describes it as “freeing” playing a character who could have dirt under his fingernails. “The only thing they would do throughout the day was make me look worse - if I started to get a bit too clean, they would come and reapply dirt to my hands. I loved that.” It’s for the benefit of crafting vulnerability - a state which unintentionally mirrors how many of us have been feeling for the last twelve months. “There’s a lot of people who feel incredibly vulnerable and incredibly isolated, because of all of the pressures that are being put on people,” says Henry. “Yeah, I mean, look, [The Irregulars writer] Tom Bidwell couldn’t have predicted the pandemic…”

