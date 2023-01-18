Here Are Six Ways To Help You Find Your Sleep Window

Use the standard 8-hour sleep recommendation as a benchmark. Whether you feel that you need the recommended 8 hours of sleep or not, refer to this benchmark when finding your own sleep window. For example, if you need to get up at 6am, aim to be asleep by 10pm, and adjust accordingly.

Prepare yourself for not falling asleep straight away. It is rare for us to fall asleep as soon as our heads hit the pillow, no matter our good intentions of getting an early night. If you’re aiming to be asleep by 10pm, get into bed at 9pm if it takes you a while to wind down. Consider preparing your body and mind for sleep with a sleep-friendly routine during the early evening and avoid anything which can impact your sleepiness.

Limit caffeine intake and cut out late-night snacking. Ideally, avoid caffeinated drinks such as tea, coffee, and energy drinks from midday, and finish eating completely at least 2 to 3 hours before you want to fall asleep to give your body a chance to digest food properly before bedtime.

Resist looking at electronic devices late at night. It is well known that the blue light emitted from phones and other electronics overstimulate the mind, but the type of content you consume before bed can also have an effect on sleep quality and ability to fall asleep. Switch off phone notifications by using the Do Not Disturb feature on your phone, use nighttime filters, and avoid engaging, stimulating TV or film content in the lead-up to bedtime.

Develop a nighttime routine to optimise your sleep window. Our minds and bodies enjoy routine. A healthy bedtime routine that includes things such as reading, listening to relaxing music or performing a step-by-step skincare routine will help to soothe you before bed, helping you achieve that ideal window of sleep needed for your well-being.