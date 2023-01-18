Here Are Six Ways To Help You Find Your Sleep Window

Every one of us has a ‘sleep window’ – a period of time when our body wants and expects to sleep. It’s not always easy to catch it, though. You may spend 30 minutes scrolling on social media and miss it. Or, maybe you’re spending your sleep window time watching the latest episode of Love Island.
“Everybody’s sleep window will be different; the time period associated with your own sleep window will come down to you as an individual, so there is no correct answer,” Chloe Angus, Wellbeing Manager at Cavendish Care says.
“If you are able to fall asleep in your sleep window, you are much more likely to have good sleep, but there are other impacting factors such as stress and alcohol which will counter this.”
Things such as diet, mood, and the use of electronic devices can all alter our alertness and energy levels. Angus suggests that being aware of these factors should help you find it easier to tune into your body and recognise when you feel the most tired.
Most people’s sleep window falls between 9:30pm and 11:30pm so Angus encourages people to try falling asleep during this time.
“If you develop a good sleep routine and regularly fall asleep in your optimal window, you create a good brain habit for sleep which has a positive impact on your overall sleep status,” Angus adds.
Mattress Online has teamed up with Angus to share 6 tips for finding your sleep window.
Use the standard 8-hour sleep recommendation as a benchmark. Whether you feel that you need the recommended 8 hours of sleep or not, refer to this benchmark when finding your own sleep window. For example, if you need to get up at 6am, aim to be asleep by 10pm, and adjust accordingly.
Prepare yourself for not falling asleep straight away. It is rare for us to fall asleep as soon as our heads hit the pillow, no matter our good intentions of getting an early night. If you’re aiming to be asleep by 10pm, get into bed at 9pm if it takes you a while to wind down. Consider preparing your body and mind for sleep with a sleep-friendly routine during the early evening and avoid anything which can impact your sleepiness.
Limit caffeine intake and cut out late-night snacking. Ideally, avoid caffeinated drinks such as tea, coffee, and energy drinks from midday, and finish eating completely at least 2 to 3 hours before you want to fall asleep to give your body a chance to digest food properly before bedtime.
Resist looking at electronic devices late at night. It is well known that the blue light emitted from phones and other electronics overstimulate the mind, but the type of content you consume before bed can also have an effect on sleep quality and ability to fall asleep. Switch off phone notifications by using the Do Not Disturb feature on your phone, use nighttime filters, and avoid engaging, stimulating TV or film content in the lead-up to bedtime.
Develop a nighttime routine to optimise your sleep window. Our minds and bodies enjoy routine. A healthy bedtime routine that includes things such as reading, listening to relaxing music or performing a step-by-step skincare routine will help to soothe you before bed, helping you achieve that ideal window of sleep needed for your well-being.
Write a sleep diary for daily ‘deadlines’. Put mental distractions down on paper before bed by keeping a sleep diary of ‘deadlines’ to help keep consistency. For example, having the last cup of coffee at 12 noon, herbal and decaf beverages only after this time; evening meal to finish at 7 pm; switching off phone/TV and start the bedtime routine at 9pm. With these distractions out of the way, you will be able to discern when your body usually wants to fall asleep naturally.