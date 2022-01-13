Names are an interesting concept. If you’re someone like me – named Habiba – you’re used to having quite a unique name. Whereas if your name is Lauren you (probably) shared your name with four or five others at school.
But how popular is your name really? OLBG has created a baby names calculator to find out how popular your name is now and when you were born.
It turns out my name really is unusual. There have only been 874 people born with the name ‘Habiba’ in the England and Wales since 1996. In 2005 the name Habiba peaked, making it the 634th most popular name that year.
By contrast, 50,478 people called Lauren have been born since 1996, while 26,401 called Sarah and 18,591 babies have been named Rachel in that time.
The popularity of all these names has dwindled over time, though (Rachel peaked in the 80s alongside ‘Sarah’, but was only the 352nd most popular name last year).
The top three girl names for 2018, 2019 and 2020 were Olivia, Amelia and Isla.
If you’re looking for an unusual baby name, keep reading to find out the most popular names in recent years. Or, try the calculator for yourself here to search your own name.
Girl Names
1. Olivia
Ranked Number 1 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.
2. Ameila
Ranked at number 2 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.
3. Isla
Ranked at number 3 overall and in 2020, 2019, but number 4 in 2018.
4. Ava
Ranked at number 4, in 2020, 2019 and number 3 in 2018.
5. Mia
Ranked at number 5 in 2020, 2019 and number 6 in 2018.
6. Emily
Ranked at number 15 in 2020, 11 in 2019 and 5 in 2018.
7. Isabella
Ranked number 8 in 2020, 6 in 2019 and 7 in 2018.
8. Sophia
Ranked number 10 in 2020, 6 in 2019 and 8 in 2018.
9. Grace
Ranked number 11 in 2020, 8 in 2019, number 8 in 2018.
10. Lily
Ranked number 7 in 2020, 9 in 2019, 10 in 2018.
Boys
1. Oliver
Ranked number 1 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.
2. George
Ranked number 2 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.
3. Noah
Ranked number 3 in 2020, 4 in 2019 and 4 in 2018.
4. Arthur
Ranked numer 3 in 2020, 4 in 2019, 7 in 2018.
5. Harry
Ranked number 8 in 2020, 5 in 2019 and 7 in 2018.
6. Muhammed
Ranked number 5 in 2020, 7 in 2019 and 8 in 2018.
7. Leo
Ranked number 6 in 2020, 2019 and 6 in 2018.
8. Jack
Ranked number 10 in 2020, 8 in 2019 and 5 in 2018.
9. Oscar
Ranked number 7 in 2020, 10 in 2019 and 9 in 2018.
10. Charlie
Ranked number 12 in 2020, 9 in 2019 and 10 in 2018.