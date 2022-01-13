Beau Lark via Getty Images .

Names are an interesting concept. If you’re someone like me – named Habiba – you’re used to having quite a unique name. Whereas if your name is Lauren you (probably) shared your name with four or five others at school.

But how popular is your name really? OLBG has created a baby names calculator to find out how popular your name is now and when you were born.

It turns out my name really is unusual. There have only been 874 people born with the name ‘Habiba’ in the England and Wales since 1996. In 2005 the name Habiba peaked, making it the 634th most popular name that year.

By contrast, 50,478 people called Lauren have been born since 1996, while 26,401 called Sarah and 18,591 babies have been named Rachel in that time.

The popularity of all these names has dwindled over time, though (Rachel peaked in the 80s alongside ‘Sarah’, but was only the 352nd most popular name last year).

The top three girl names for 2018, 2019 and 2020 were Olivia, Amelia and Isla.

If you’re looking for an unusual baby name, keep reading to find out the most popular names in recent years. Or, try the calculator for yourself here to search your own name.

Girl Names

1. Olivia

Ranked Number 1 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

2. Ameila

Ranked at number 2 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

3. Isla

Ranked at number 3 overall and in 2020, 2019, but number 4 in 2018.

4. Ava

Ranked at number 4, in 2020, 2019 and number 3 in 2018.

5. Mia

Ranked at number 5 in 2020, 2019 and number 6 in 2018.

6. Emily

Ranked at number 15 in 2020, 11 in 2019 and 5 in 2018.

7. Isabella

Ranked number 8 in 2020, 6 in 2019 and 7 in 2018.

8. Sophia

Ranked number 10 in 2020, 6 in 2019 and 8 in 2018.

9. Grace

Ranked number 11 in 2020, 8 in 2019, number 8 in 2018.

10. Lily

Ranked number 7 in 2020, 9 in 2019, 10 in 2018.

Boys

1. Oliver

Ranked number 1 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

2. George

Ranked number 2 in 2020, 2019 and 2018.

3. Noah

Ranked number 3 in 2020, 4 in 2019 and 4 in 2018.

4. Arthur

Ranked numer 3 in 2020, 4 in 2019, 7 in 2018.

5. Harry

Ranked number 8 in 2020, 5 in 2019 and 7 in 2018.

6. Muhammed

Ranked number 5 in 2020, 7 in 2019 and 8 in 2018.

7. Leo

Ranked number 6 in 2020, 2019 and 6 in 2018.

8. Jack

Ranked number 10 in 2020, 8 in 2019 and 5 in 2018.

9. Oscar

Ranked number 7 in 2020, 10 in 2019 and 9 in 2018.

10. Charlie