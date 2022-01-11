ArtMarie via Getty Images Many of the popular baby names of 1922 have declined in popularity over the past century, but some of these classic choices remain popular today.

Baby name trends come and go, but some choices have stronger staying power than others – like a century’s worth of staying power.

The US Social Security Administration’s baby names database goes back to the 1880s, so we decided to take a look at parents’ top picks from 100 years ago to see which ones have tanked over time and which ones are still beloved classics.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and for girls born in 1922. While James, William, Elizabeth and Evelyn remain popular today, others like Gladys, Mildred, Harold and Eugene aren’t quite as common a century later.

Girls

Mary Dorothy Helen Margaret Ruth Betty Virginia Mildred Elizabeth Frances Doris Anna Evelyn Marie Alice Marjorie Irene Florence Lillian Jean Martha Louise Rose Catherine Gladys

Boys

