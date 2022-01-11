Parents

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Back In 1922

Here's what American parents were naming their babies a century ago.

Many of the popular baby names of 1922 have declined in popularity over the past century, but some of these classic choices remain popular today.
Baby name trends come and go, but some choices have stronger staying power than others – like a century’s worth of staying power.

The US Social Security Administration’s baby names database goes back to the 1880s, so we decided to take a look at parents’ top picks from 100 years ago to see which ones have tanked over time and which ones are still beloved classics.

Below, find the 25 most popular baby names for boys and for girls born in 1922. While James, William, Elizabeth and Evelyn remain popular today, others like Gladys, Mildred, Harold and Eugene aren’t quite as common a century later.

Girls

  1. Mary

  2. Dorothy

  3. Helen

  4. Margaret

  5. Ruth

  6. Betty

  7. Virginia

  8. Mildred

  9. Elizabeth

  10. Frances

  11. Doris

  12. Anna

  13. Evelyn

  14. Marie

  15. Alice

  16. Marjorie

  17. Irene

  18. Florence

  19. Lillian

  20. Jean

  21. Martha

  22. Louise

  23. Rose

  24. Catherine

  25. Gladys

Boys

  1. John

  2. Robert

  3. William

  4. James

  5. Charles

  6. George

  7. Joseph

  8. Edward

  9. Richard

  10. Frank

  11. Thomas

  12. Donald

  13. Harold

  14. Paul

  15. Walter

  16. Raymond

  17. Henry

  18. Jack

  19. Arthur

  20. Albert

  21. Kenneth

  22. Harry

  23. Ralph

  24. David

  25. Eugene

