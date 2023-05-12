Here's How To Get A Good Night's Sleep On Holiday, According To Experts

Dean Mitchell via Getty Images Young man struggling to sleep.

You’ve landed, unpacked your suitcase, and put on the sunscreen, which means it’s time to get in the holiday spirit. Being abroad means being in full relaxation mode – you don’t have to think about the worries of life back home, so sleeping on holiday should be a breeze. But that’s not always the case.

If you struggle to get a good night’s sleep abroad, here’s expert advice from Martin Seeley, Sleep Expert and CEO of MattressNextDay on sleeping well while you’re away from home.

Why is it so hard to sleep well on holiday?

When you’re on holiday, you’re probably staying in a different environment than you’re used to. This change can be disruptive to your sleep patterns because you’re not in your familiar surroundings.

If you’re traveling to a different time zone, you may experience jet lag, which can throw off your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. This can result in difficulty falling asleep or waking up too early. Additionally, you might be excited about your upcoming holiday or stressed about the travel arrangements or activities you have planned.

This can lead to difficulty falling asleep or waking up frequently during the night. Your usual routines and habits around sleep may be disrupted while on holiday. For example, you may be staying up later than usual or sleeping in longer, which can affect your body’s internal clock and make it harder to fall asleep.

So, how can you fix your sleep routine abroad?

How can you get a good night’s sleep whilst you’re away?

1. Stick to a regular sleep schedule: Try to maintain a regular sleep schedule as much as possible, even if you’re in a different time zone. This means going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

2. Create a sleep-conducive environment: Make sure your sleeping environment is comfortable, quiet, and dark. If you’re staying in a hotel or rental property, consider bringing an eye mask and earplugs to help block out any noise or light that could disrupt your sleep.

3. Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Drinking caffeine or alcohol before bed can interfere with your sleep. Try to limit your consumption of these substances or avoid them altogether.

4. Wind down before bed: Give yourself some time to wind down before going to bed. This could include taking a warm bath or shower, reading a book, drinking a sleep-enhancing tea, or practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation or deep breathing.

5. Be mindful of what you eat: Eating heavy meals or spicy foods before bed can cause discomfort and interfere with sleep. Try to have your last meal at least a few hours before bedtime.

6. Stay active during the day: Regular exercise can help improve your sleep quality. Try to stay active during the day by exploring your destination or participating in activities that you enjoy.

7. Consider bringing your own pillow: If you have trouble sleeping on unfamiliar pillows, consider bringing your own travel pillow for added comfort.

8. Bring a familiar scent: Bringing a familiar scent from home, like a small pillow or a sachet of lavender, can help create a calming and comforting environment in your new bed.

9. Mimic your sleeping environment: Try to recreate your usual sleeping environment as much as possible. This might include using the same pillow or blanket, or sleeping with a white noise machine or earplugs if that’s what you’re used to.