Air pollution: it’s a huge, dizzying, often-invisible environmental problem. So what can we actually do about it day-to-day?

The big things that can be done to clean our air, such as a potential petrol and diesel car ban by 2030, are ultimately jobs for the government. There are however plenty of small things you can do to make sure your pollution footprint is as small as possible.

Here are a few tips for you to try this Clean Air Day, and for the rest of the year.

Buy organic when you can

This is a great thing to do as part of a sustainable lifestyle, but particularly to keep certain pollutants out of the air. Organic products are likely to have been grown and processed with less pesticides, resulting in less chemicals being released into the air.