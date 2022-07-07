You Can Now Buy The Exact Clothes Worn By Love Island Contestants On eBay

ITV Love Island Girls Before A Re-coupling

Loving the clothes on this year’s Love Island? You can now steal the style of your favourite contestants, quite literally.

The show’s 2022 partner eBay is now giving shoppers the chance to buy the exact outfits worn by islanders on the programme. All you have to do is bid.

Advertisement

Items listed include Gemma’s sequin dress that she wore at the Shimmer and Shine party, which currently has a highest bid of £51.00. Or remember the blue party? You can get the aqua shorts and crop combo worn by Indiyah, currently at the absolute bargain price of £8.50.

ITV/eBay

The fashion on Love Island is one of the reasons we love the show. Every night, we wait eagerly to see what the islanders will be wearing.

And this year, the show partnered with eBay in a bid to promote sustainable fashion. Throughout the season, the islanders have been wearing second-hand clothes, with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa. HuffPost UK even spoke to the woman who originally eBayed Gemma’s gold dress. Needless to say, she was very surprised to see her old outfit on TV.

Advertisement

That outfit (and others) will now go to another new home. The eBay auction starts at 99p per item and is being hosted by pre-loved seller Reskinned, a business committed to helping second-hand fashion become the new normal. The proceeds from the auction sales will be donated to charity.

eBay eBay x Love Island Collab

Other pieces listed online include the oversized red satin jacket worn by the fashion favourite Tasha (currently £50) and the white trouser and halter-neck waistcoat set worn by both Amber and Paige, currently auctioning for £9.99.

ITV/eBay

“We’re thrilled to be giving fans a first-of-its-kind opportunity to shop the actual outfits worn by the Islanders,” Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay said.

Advertisement