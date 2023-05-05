What King Charles Ate At School Because We Know You're Dying To Know

SPEY PR King Charles' meals at Gordonstoun

Tomorrow is the King’s coronation and considering the last coronation was held in 1953, it’s set to be a day to remember. Regardless of how you feel about the King, you can’t deny the significance of the day. A big aspect of the coronation is food, as it’s a celebration after all.

What better way to learn about the new monarch than to explore what King Charles ate when he attended school? Independent Scottish creative communications agency Spey have unearthed menu cards from the royal’s time at Gordonstoun, along with a few images of meal times from around the time of his attendance.

Advertisement

SPEY PR King Charle meals at Gordonstoun

So, where and what did the King eat whilst he was at school?

Meals at Gordonstoun during King Charles’ time were served in Gordonstoun House. The boys (Gordonstoun was single sex at that time) all ate together in their houses, seated at large tables with 30 places, beneath a portrait of Prince Philip, the most famous of the Gordonstoun alumni at that time.

They all took it in turns to wait on each other and the young Prince Charles would have ‘mucked in’ along with everyone else. A perk of that job was that the milk was kept in huge churns in the kitchens, providing an opportunity for the cream to be skimmed off and enjoyed should you be the lucky boy to get to it first.

Breakfast - served at 08:15am

Kurt Hahn’s love of muesli remains a staple at school

Porridge

Fruit

Lots of bananas

Eggs from the hens on the campus

Toast and marmalade

Big trays of bacon laid out on the table

Lunch served at 13:20pm - At this meal, and only this one, the Masters would also sit with the students

Lunch was a substantial meal, hearty, yet simple British fare including:

Braised meat with potatoes

Scotch Broth

Roast Chicken and vegetables

Shepherds pie

Large jugs of water and milk on the table

Tea served at 16:00pm in the individual houses

This would be toast, butter, jam

Tea and Coffee

Sometimes a Victoria sponge or a lemon cake

Supper was served at 19:30pm

Beef stew, with mashed potatoes and carrots (from the school’s vegetable garden)

Vegetable soup

Chicken casserole with boiled potatoes and ‘neeps’

Occasionally game locals would provide duck, pheasant and other game from the estate

‘Dead Man’s Leg’ (spotted dick pudding!)

Rice pudding

Bread and butter pudding with ladles of custard