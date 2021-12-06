“In the long run, there’s a reasonable chance we won’t need vaccines every year,” he tells HuffPost UK. “For the first couple of years, we might, but I suspect over time, the need for it disappear. Or it may be that it’s only people who are particularly vulnerable that will need the vaccine.”

Dr Matthews explains why this is the case. “I think there’s a reasonable chance that what we’ll see happen over the next year is everyone catching the virus, and everyone who’s recovered from the virus will have a new memory of that infection. That new memory means that when they meet the virus, although the virus will be different, it won’t be completely different, and they will have some immune memory from their previous exposure, or from the vaccine, or both.”

So, yes, people will catch Covid-19 and even pass the virus on to other people, but they are likely to avoid hospitalisation. “If we can get it to the point where the vast majority of people avoid ending up in the hospital, then we will reach the point where it will become like the other common cold viruses,” he says.