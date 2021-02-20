Here's What You Should Do When Your Child Says 'I Hate You'

When children say “I hate you,” it’s usually out of frustration, disappointment or loss of control. Often they’re upset because the parent denied them something they wanted. They may also be hungry or tired, which can add to the intensity of their feelings.

“It is an expression of feelings rather than a description of actual feelings about you,” said clinical psychologist and art therapist Robin Goodman. She noted that “I hate you” is generally code for “I am mad,” “I hate feeling like this,” “I hate this situation,” “You don’t understand,” “You’re not listening,” or just “I can’t handle these big feelings in a better way right now.”