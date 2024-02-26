Does Gentle Parenting Work For Every Child? The Answer May Surprise You

Holly Zoccolan, parenting expert and founder of The Carol App says that gentle parenting, with its emphasis on empathy, respect, and understanding, aims to foster a deep connection between parents and their children.



However, like any parenting style, it may not always produce the desired outcomes for every family at all times. She offered a few reasons why gentle parenting might not work as expected.

1. Every child is unique, with their own set of needs, temperament, and ways of responding to their environment. Gentle parenting assumes a one-size-fits-all approach, which might not resonate with every child’s individuality.

2. Gentle parenting requires a high level of patience and consistency. In moments of stress or exhaustion, maintaining this can be challenging, leading to mixed messages for the child.



3. Some parents might struggle with setting and enforcing boundaries in a gentle manner. Children thrive on clear boundaries, and without them, they might feel insecure or lack guidance.