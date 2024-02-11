So THAT’S Why Parents Are Letting Babies Sleep Outside In The Day Even When It’s Cold

Copyright Morten Falch Sortland via Getty Images In the safe haven of her baby blanket and baby carriage, this newborn baby drifts into dreamland despite the cold weather outdoors.

Apparently new mums and dads in the UK should be inspired by Scandinavian parents and make sure their baby gets time outdoors – as long as they are warm and dry, says body clock expert Sam Lewtas.

Over winter, various social media platforms such as TikTok have been inundated with new parents trialling the ‘Scandinavian’ technique of letting babies nap in cold weather early on for benefits such as boosted immunity and better sleep.

While it is a fairly recent phenomenon on TikTok, Scandi parents have been doing this for generations, even leaving their babies in strollers outdoors while they enjoy a warm coffee inside. And much can be said for this resilient form of parenting,

Research shows that the benefits of fresh air on babies means they sleep better outdoors than indoors, even in sub-zero temperatures in the depths of winter, provided the baby is safe and wrapped up warm. But what about days when the sun is out longer and brighter? Well, the benefits could be even greater.

When we feel at our most alert or sleepy, to when we’re hungry or at our peak physical or mental performance is partly down to our circadian rhythm, more commonly known as our body clock, which aligns in time with the sun or light in the environment. With people, on average, spending up to 90% of their lives indoors, inadequate lighting can throw our bodies out of sync. For new parents desperately waiting for a good nights’ sleep, getting some natural light early in the baby’s life will bring that moment closer.

“Sunlight exposure helps to set the natural sleep-wake cycle and regulate key hormones such as melatonin and cortisol, the timing and levels of which in part dictate when we feel sleepy or alert, and is crucial for healthy and regular sleep,” says Sam Lewtas, body clock expert and founder of Circada.

“And while the Scandinavian method promotes the benefits of letting your baby sleep outside, when your baby is awake and alert, taking them outside in the sun even in cold weather can promote wakefulness during daylight and conversely make it easier for them to settle down in the evening.”

“Whilst it makes sense that parents worry about the effect of excessive exposure to sunlight or the cold on their baby’s sensitive skin, striking a balance by following safe and sensible practices can help slowly introduce your baby to the positive benefits of light and have a more restful sleep that is essential for growth and development.”

The practice of babies napping outside is reportedly fashionable in Scandinavia. A BBC report in 2013 revealed most day-care centres in Sweden put children outside to sleep. And there have been studies to back up the benefits. A 2008 study of kids in Finland by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) found children took longer naps outdoors compared with naps taken indoors.