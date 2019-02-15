Uncomfortable sex isn’t something we talk about regularly because, well, it’s just not a sexy topic. But a recent study of more than 8,000 women in the UK found one in 10 of us is experiencing painful sex – otherwise known as dyspareunia (also not sexy, medical naming people). The study, published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, showed pain and discomfort is taking the fun out of sex for many women: 30.9% of women who experienced painful intercourse were dissatisfied with their sex life, compared to just 10.1% of women who didn’t report painful sex. So isn’t it about time we addressed the issue? Durex’s latest ad, which asks “why do we still put up with uncomfortable sex?”, is a good place to start. But instead of simply covering up the problem with lube and hoping it goes away, we wanted to find out what causes painful sex in the first place and what this means for our health. [Read More: 8 things you need to know about masturbation]

“Pain during sex is quite common and can be caused by a variety of things”, Dr Vanessa Mackay, spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists tells HuffPost UK. This can range from pain during or after sex, either in the vagina or deeper in the pelvis. The most common reasons for pain in the vagina, she says, include: Vaginal Dryness This can happen at any age and is often caused by a change in hormone levels, so is particularly common if you’re breastfeeding, going through the menopause or have changed your contraceptive pill. It can also be caused by lack of arousal or using perfumed soaps. Lack of Sexual Arousal This can happen for a whole host of reasons and is an individual experience – you might be tired, stressed or just not into it. Vaginismus This is when your vaginal muscles suddenly tighten when you try to insert something, whether that’s a penis, a finger or even a tampon. There’s no known cause, according to the NHS, but a medical professional can help by prescribing treatments such as mindfulness techniques to relax you, and pelvic floor exercises to help you gain control of the vaginal muscles. Genital Irritation Or Allergy This could be thrush or an STI – which may need treating with medication – or an allergy to a soap, latex condoms or lube used during sex, which can usually be solved by using alternative products. Dr Mackay adds that, less commonly, pain felt inside the pelvis may also be the result of a condition such as pelvic inflammatory disease [an infection of the female upper genital tract], endometriosis, fibroids, irritable bowel syndrome, or constipation. Speaking to a healthcare professional will help you figure out if you may be experiencing painful sex because of one of the above issues, says Dr Mackay. They can also then recommend the correct course of treatment.

