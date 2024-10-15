LifeFoodBeautyshopping

30 Ridiculously Highly-Rated Amazon Bestsellers People Are Loving Right Now

If you're both nosy and after a good deal, this is for you.
Amazon

If you love the convenience of having a deal delivered right to your door, we reckon you’ve probably got an Amazon account already.

But its strength is sort of its weakness too; the site is so vast and has so much of everything, that it can be hard to sort out which products are most worth your time.

Thankfully, Amazon has both a bestsellers list and a rating system. So we thought we’d share the best of both worlds with you ― here are 30 ridiculously highly-rated products people can’t stop buying on the site.

Amazon
Hoo boy, do people like these Lindor truffles.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 57,226 reviews.

£4.50 for 200g
Amazon
You know when you try to test the thickness of a bin bag in store and get catfished? That won't happen with this recycled leak-proof 50-pack.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 11,947 reviews.

£8.99 for 50 bags
Amazon
I've never felt more secure than I do now I own this 52-pack of Ariel pods, and it seems I'm not alone.

Rating: 4.8-star average rating from 1,261 reviews.

£11.82
Amazon
If you're after a truly long-lasting deodorant, this Mitchum option has won over leagues of reviewers.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 6,142 reviews.

£3.14
Amazon
As we head into winter, more and more of us are buying this O'Keeffe's Working hands cream.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 83,436 reviews

£6.00
Amazon
Rimmel's soft kohl liner has never let me (or, it seems, thousands of reviewers) down for under £3.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 34,046 reviews.

£2.80
Amazon
If you've ever wondered if your own groceries run a little unsexy, remember that his Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo is among the most popular beauty products on Amazon.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 31,653 reviews.

£6.40
Amazon
This ten-pack of dehumidifiers are perfect for the colder months ahead.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 42,926 reviews

£12.98 for 10
Amazon
I own COSRX's Snail 96 hydrating and repairing serum myself and can confirm it lives up to its TikTok hype.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 71,653

£11.47
Amazon
A year into using this CeraVe moisturiser on the advice of my derm, I still have plenty left in the pot; I can see why it's so beloved.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 47,704 reviews.

£13.54
Amazon
Years after its TikTok virality, it seems customers still swear by Maybelline's Sky High mascara.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 48,046 reviews.

£8.90
Amazon
Pricey skincare trends can come and go, but it looks like Nivea Q10's Anti-Wrinkle cream has stood the test of time.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 17,594 reviews.

£4.95
Amazon
These air fryer paper liners are perfect if you can't be bothered cleaning the basket (and it looks like most people can't).

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 8,565 reviews.

£10.95 for 50
Amazon
This e.l.f. tinted lip balm is the perfect low effort glam secret.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 5,577 reviews.

£3.89
Amazon
I can't be sure why everyone else is buying it, but I like using this Just For Men beard and moustache dye as a cheap eyebrow tint.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 19,242 reviews.

£7.54
Amazon
The niacinamide in this CeraVe Blemish Control cleanser really has helped to clear many Amazon customers' spots.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 14,086 reviews.

£10.40
Amazon
Garnier's Micellar water is a classic for a reason; it does what it promises.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 24,470 reviews.

£6.80
Amazon
I'm not sure I've ever seen Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us off the bestseller list since it came out.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 278,447 reviews.

£5.00 for a paperback copy
Amazon
Sally Rooney's Intermezzo has gotten some pretty great reviews given how recently it's been released.

Rating: 4.3-star average rating from 1,005 reviews.

£10.00
Amazon
You think all clothes horses are more or less alike until you try this Minky three-tier dryer that can hold up to 21kg of washing.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 19,045.

£29.98
Amazon
If you're thinking "oh, that Sherpa throw looks so cosy," it looks like over 100,000 people agree with you.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 103,354 reviews.

£18.39 for a 1.5x2m throw
Amazon
As we head into prime roast season, loads of us are nabbing this well-reviewed meat thermometer.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 49,741 reviews.

£9.99
Amazon
Ever wanted to own Le Creuset without paying over £100? Seems everyone else is with you; this sub-£10 Le Creuset mug is selling like hot cakes.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 6,526 reviews.

£9.99 (it comes in 14 colours)
Amazon
The popularity of these three 1L clip-top Sistema containers proves we're all getting by on leftovers during the week.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 2,519 reviews.

£9.50
Amazon
If you're one of the many people buying a Christmas Eve Yankee Candle months in advance, I want you to know I think we'd be friends.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 21,891 reviews.

£16.99
Amazon
Perhaps people are buying up this Russell Hobbs iron because of its current 60% price cut, but who knows

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 25,519 reviews.

£19.99
Amazon
Looks like everyone's packing their summer wardrobes away using this five-pack of large vacuum bags.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 105,608 reviews.

£11.43
Amazon
'Tis the season for this Silentnight electric blanket, it seems.
£20.00
Amazon
It looks like people really, really love this fitted bedsheet.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 60,266 reviews.

£8.99 for a double bed size
