Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

A Colorado hiker heading to a lake was thrilled to spot a gigantic moose munching on leaves, and decided to capture the moment on cellphone video.

But the nature lover was suddenly in a race for survival when the 450kg beast looked up and abruptly charged.

“Thankfully no injuries occurred,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife noted in a tweet Sunday. “This person managed to get behind a tree – and the moose hit that.”

The near-miss occurred in Clear Creek County, about 20 miles west of downtown Denver.

The CPW tweet warned that the video is an “example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge.”