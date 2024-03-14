Hilarious Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theory Jokes Are The Reigning Trend On Twitter

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Where is Kate Middleton these days? Down a rabbit hole, vanished through the back of a wardrobe, or what?

Catherine, Princess of Wales, hasn’t been photographed publicly since Christmas, leading many people to wonder where one of the highest-profile women in the world could possibly be. In January, Kensington Palace attempted to quell speculation by announcing the princess had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would resume public duties sometime after Easter.

The plot thickened over the weekend when Kate’s husband, Prince William, posted a photo of his wife surrounded by their three children. As it turned out, the photo appeared to be highly edited, and multiple news agencies, including The Associated Press, withdrew it from publication.

The mysterious situation has spurred plenty of over-the-top conspiracy theories regarding the princess’ whereabouts. Here at HuffPost, we don’t care about any of that noise. But we do care about the completely bonkers, obviously facetious “theories” that have made scrolling on X, formerly Twitter, a lot more fun.

I'm thankful to the royal family for making Twitter great again — Imani Gandy (Orca’s Version) ⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) March 11, 2024

So here are the crown jewels of a hilarious meme in which people spout off silly hypotheses about the missing monarch. Enjoy the (fake) tea, mates!

can’t believe Kate Middleton entered the princess protection program — kyra 🪩🍅✨ (@kyrasversion) February 28, 2024

not a single banksy since kate middleton disappeared. coincidence? — Lucy (@LMAsaysno) February 27, 2024

The Kate Middleton reveal on Masked Singer is going to make all of us look silly. — Catherine Tinker (@catherinetinker) February 28, 2024

Kate Middleton and the king had a freaky Friday moment and that's why they're hiding them til they go back to normal — Chan (@lonelyxsmil3s) March 1, 2024

kate middleton disappeared to get a degree in graphic design and she was excited to show us what shes been learning — Peter (@petermarietoto) March 11, 2024

I know exactly where Kate Middleton is.



She's falling in love with a small town bakery owner who has no idea she's a princess and he's gonna help her rediscover the meaning of Christmas.



Coming to Netflix this fall. pic.twitter.com/hfUJEIDIZR — Gregory Bufithis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 🌊 (@GregBufithis) March 13, 2024

She has a cat on her lab and as such, is not legally allowed to get up from where she's sitting. — Morgan K (@linamonbun) March 12, 2024

Slipknot sacked their drummer a few months ago, and suddenly Kate Middleton is nowhere to be seen?

Surely not a coincidence, she must be locked in rehearsals frantically learning their tour set list and getting a horror mask fitted. — Oscaaargh 🏳️⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) February 28, 2024

i’m pretty sure mary poppins put kate middleton in her bag. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) March 13, 2024

[Kate Middleton, 14 Mountain Dews deep into the most crippling World of Warcraft addiction of the 21st Century] just photoshop me into the picture, I'm in the middle of a raid — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 12, 2024

She's actually the one behind the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience and she's just laying low until the heat blows over — Bryn, Muppet Enthusiast (@Brynbikes) March 12, 2024

awoke one morning from uneasy dreams to find herself transformed in her bed into a giant insect — bobby (@AHistoryTeen) March 12, 2024

the conspiracy i am making up now that the avril lavigne replacement has acquired a new assignment and will soon make her debut — laura @ eccc (@GirlWith1Eye19) March 12, 2024

All I'm saying is no one has ever seen Kate Middleton and Carmen San Diego in the same room. — Brock (@Brock_Teee) March 13, 2024

This Kate Middleton vid has absolutely finished me 😭 Kate from Castle 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uOlVMnwvZo — SUFFY Gᵀᴹ (@REECEALJ) March 13, 2024