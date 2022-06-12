Hilary Devey pictured in 2016 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Former Dragons’ Den star Hilary Devey has died at the age of 65, her publicist has confirmed.

The entrepreneur died at her holiday home in Morocco on Saturday, with her representative telling The Mirror she had been ill “for some time”.

Hilary was known for her stint on the BBC’s business show Dragons’ Den, serving as an investor between 2011 and 2012.

The goods distribution network boss had first appeared on Channel 4′s Secret Millionaire in 2008, before going on to present The Business Inspector for Channel 5 in 2010.

After leaving Dragons’ Den, Hilary, who was awarded an CBE in 2013 for services to the transport industry and to charity, hosted The Intern and Running The Shop for Channel 4.

She also served as a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women in 2015.

Fellow Dragon Theo Paphitis was among those who paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “So sad to hear of the passing of the lovely Hilary Devey.

“She left us all with some fantastic memories, may she rest in peace. My thoughts are with her family.”

Hilary founded the multimillion-pound freight distribution business Pall-Ex, after selling her home and car in the 1990s to finance it.

Her charity work included her position as vice president of the Carers Trust and she was also a patron of the Stroke Association, having herself suffered a stroke in 2009.

