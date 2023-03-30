Hilary Swank Asked If She Should Have This Song On Her Birth Playlist – And Yes, Yes She Should

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Hilary Swank at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2023.

Hilary Swank is due to give birth soon – and there’s only one thing on her mind... What should be on her birth playlist?

The Million Dollar Baby actor – who revealed she was pregnant back in October – shared a video of herself on Instagram and told her 1.4 million followers she had a “very important” question for them.

“I’m making the playlist for my delivery and I’m wondering one, if you think I should use this song and two, if I do, you think I should use it first, last or somewhere in the middle,” she asked.

In a matter of seconds Salt-N-Pepa’s infamous Push It started to play.

The actor, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, who is a social venture entrepreneur, then proceeded to dance about in her home, singing “oh baby, baby” while focusing the camera on her bump.

Plenty of celebs had mixed thoughts about the song choice. Lindsay Lohan seemed to be fully on board, commenting “You’re the best!” with a laughing emoji.

Charmed actor Alyssa Milano chipped in: “My entire delivery playlist was 90s hip hop. I have [a] video of my husband, best friend and my mom dancing to playlist while I was in labor.”

But Sharon Stone was a little less supportive of the idea. “That will make u want to blow your brains out my love,” she wrote.

Swank isn’t the first to consider the song for a birth playlist. An analysis of 1,000 Spotify playlists revealed there are some classics that parents turn to again and again in the delivery room – and Push It by Salt-N-Pepa came in at number 14.

Only Love by Ben Howard was revealed as the most popular song of choice. Ed Sheeran provided two of the top 20 songs to give birth to, while The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Coldplay were also popular artists on labour playlists.

Swank has previously spoken about why she waited until she was 48 to have children. “I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right,” she told Extra.

The actor and her husband have been married for four years. They wed in a redwood grove in California in 2018, two years after they met on a blind date in 2016.