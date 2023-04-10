Hilary Swank Reveals She's Given Birth, Shares Gorgeous Photo Of Twins

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Hilary Swank pictured at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023.

Hilary Swank has shared a heartwarming Easter update. The Million Dollar Baby actor has given birth to twins.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on April 10 to share a photo of her cradling her two tiny babies with the sun setting in the distance.

In the caption she wrote that “it wasn’t easy” but “boy (and girl!) was it worth it”.

She added: “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

In response to her Instagram post, which had over 125,000 likes at the time of writing, thousands of people – including plenty of celebrity pals – rushed to wish the new parents all the best.

Viola Davis wrote: “Aaaaahhhh!! Congratulations.”

Sharon Stone added: “God bless honey. This is the most extraordinary journey ever. So happy for you all.”

Swank revealed she was expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, who is a social venture entrepreneur, back in October 2022.

Previously speaking about why she waited until she was 48 to have children, Swank told Extra: “I was having a career and not having the right relationship until … four years ago, and all the elements needed to come together and be right.”

The actor and her husband have been married for four years. They wed in a redwood grove in California in 2018, two years after they met on a blind date in 2016.