Hillsborough Match Commander David Duckenfield To Face Manslaughter Trial

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will face trial for the manslaughter by gross negligence of 95 football supporters after a judge at Preston Crown Court lifted a stay on his prosecution.

Duckenfield, 73, faces 95 charges of gross negligence manslaughter following the crush in the terrace pens of the Sheffield Wednesday stadium’s Leppings Lane end at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

About 10 family members of the 96 Liverpool fans who died at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final were in Preston Crown Court on Friday, with others watching proceedings on a video link from Liverpool, as judge Sir Peter Openshaw made his rulings.