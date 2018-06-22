PA Wire/PA Images John 'Goldfinger' Palmer was murdered in 2015

The partner of notorious murdered criminal John “Goldfinger” Palmer has said she is haunted by the revelation he was “stalked like an animal” by a suspected hitman who is believed to have scratched a spyhole in his garden fence before shooting him six times. Palmer – once described as Britain’s richest criminal and thought to have been worth £300m – was found dead in the garden of his remote woodland home in South Weald, Essex, in June 2015. His family has put up a £100,000 reward, with the support of Crimestoppers, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers. Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said there is “no reason for us to believe that the money put up by members of John’s family is the proceeds of criminality”.

Essex Police/ PA A bullet recovered from the scene of the fatal shooting

Essex Police have released crime scene photos of the hole in the 5ft (1.5m) tall fence panel, believed to have been scratched with a nail or another sharp object, and of a bullet recovered from the scene. Officers originally thought Palmer had died of natural causes because of recent keyhole surgery to his chest, but it later emerged he had been shot six times at close range. An inquest in 2016 heard there were “failings on behalf of Essex Police” and concluded Palmer was unlawfully killed. Christina Ketley, Palmer’s partner, said: “It haunts us every day to think that whoever was responsible was clearly watching John, stalking him like an animal before so brutally and callously ending his life. “Losing a loved one is hard enough but in this case we have the added stress of not only not knowing who did it but why.” Jennings said he believed it was a “professional contract killing” which happened in the only part of the garden not covered by CCTV.

Essex Police/ PA A spyhole believed to have been scratched by a suspected hitman