All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    04/04/2018 12:12 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    H&M's New Kate Middleton-Style Wedding Dress Is One Of Many Beautiful High Street Finds Under £150

    Find 'the dress' for less.

    H&M has created a wedding dress similar to the one worn by Kate Middleton in 2011, as part of the brand’s foray into bridalwear - and it costs just £149.99.

    The long-sleeved lace dress with a sweetheart neckline is a 2018 take on one of the most iconic wedding dresses of our time. Instead of the long train seen on Kate’s McQueen gown, the dress has a lightly pleated skirt making it much more compatible with dancing the night away.

    BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

    It’s no secret that weddings can be an expensive business, but with an increasing number of high street brands stocking bridal collections it is easier than ever to find a beautiful dress for £150 or less. Here are a selection that are available to buy now in a variety of sizes: 

    • H&M
      Long lace dress, £149.99, H&M
    • ASOS
      Curve Floral Lace Bandeau Maxi Wedding Dress, £150, ASOS.
    • M&S
      Detachable Straps Pleated Maxi Dress, £69, M&S.
    • ASOS
      Cami Wedding Maxi Dress With Seam Details, £95, ASOS.
    • Simply Be
      Georgette Maxi Dress, £30, Simply Be
    • ASOS
      Maxi Wedding Dress with Embellished Crop Top, £120, ASOS
    • HM
      Short lace dress, £39.99, H&M.
    • Lipsy
      Lipsy Bridal Cowl Neck Satin Maxi Dress, £80 from Next.

    Related...

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionweddingsshoppingWedding DressesH&M

    Conversations