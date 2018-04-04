H&M's New Kate Middleton-Style Wedding Dress Is One Of Many Beautiful High Street Finds Under £150

H&M has created a wedding dress similar to the one worn by Kate Middleton in 2011, as part of the brand’s foray into bridalwear - and it costs just £149.99.
The long-sleeved lace dress with a sweetheart neckline is a 2018 take on one of the most iconic wedding dresses of our time. Instead of the long train seen on Kate’s McQueen gown, the dress has a lightly pleated skirt making it much more compatible with dancing the night away.
It’s no secret that weddings can be an expensive business, but with an increasing number of high street brands stocking bridal collections it is easier than ever to find a beautiful dress for £150 or less. Here are a selection that are available to buy now in a variety of sizes:
