H&M's New Kate Middleton-Style Wedding Dress Is One Of Many Beautiful High Street Finds Under £150

H&M has created a wedding dress similar to the one worn by Kate Middleton in 2011, as part of the brand’s foray into bridalwear - and it costs just £149.99.

The long-sleeved lace dress with a sweetheart neckline is a 2018 take on one of the most iconic wedding dresses of our time. Instead of the long train seen on Kate’s McQueen gown, the dress has a lightly pleated skirt making it much more compatible with dancing the night away.