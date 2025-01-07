I'm A GP – Here's The Truth About HMPV Lockdown Speculations

Ani Kolleshi via Unsplash

Videos and pictures of a hospital in China, which has been overrun by masked people, some of whom are suffering from flu-like human metapneumovirus (HMPV), have gone viral on social media.

It’s led some to think the cases, which Beijing has confirmed are rising due to “a seasonal spike”, could lead to a Covid-style lockdown.

Here’s what you need to know.

March 2020:

"Due to covid-19, we will have to stay two weeks at home.



January 2025:

"Due to HMPV virus, we will have to stay two weeks at home." pic.twitter.com/BIxtL0DbXI — Pastel 🌸 • (comms open) (@Pastel_221) January 7, 2025

What is HMPV virus?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that can cause cold-like symptoms such as coughing, a runny nose and sore throat.

Most cases are mild, according to the Cleveland Clinic, however some groups might be more susceptible to serious illness such as young children, adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the condition “is associated with a range of illnesses from mild infection to severe bronchiolitis and pneumonia,” and adds most people will get better within a couple of weeks.

The virus has been circulating in the UK for years and recent date from UKHSA shows that it is “currently following its usual seasonal pattern in the UK”.

Its most recent report (which uses data running up to December 29) shows the disease was “circulating at low levels of activity,” though the UKHSA adds Christmas socialising, festive changes to healthcare use, and lagged reporting ought to be considered.

You may have seen news stories about human metapneumovirus virus (hMPV) cases in China. We routinely monitor this virus & our data shows that it is currently following its usual seasonal pattern in the UK.



See the latest data in our regular report: https://t.co/N9O0mhu3Sy

1/2 pic.twitter.com/xDQc2d6BKO — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) January 7, 2025

Will a lockdown happen?

HuffPost UK spoke to Dr Suzanne Wylie, GP and medical adviser for IQdoctor, about whether a Covid-style lockdown could happen again in the future.

“Covid-19 was unprecedented due to its rapid global spread, the severity of illness in vulnerable groups, and the societal changes required to control it,” Dr Wylie told HuffPost UK.

“Doctors remain vigilant, but without a specific new health concern resembling Covid-19, the likelihood of a similar disruption is currently low.”

The doctor continued: “It is unlikely that any new health issue will have an impact on our lives on the same scale as Covid-19, unless it presents with similar characteristics, such as being highly infectious, causing significant illness, and having limited treatment options or preventative measures.”

What’s more, Professor Jill Carr, a virologist at Flinders University, noted the rise in HMPV cases is different from Covid – the latter virus was “completely new” to humans as it had originated in animals.

